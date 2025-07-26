403
Malaysians Protest Against Rising Living Costs
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Abdullah Boqas
KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 (KUNA) -- Thousands of Malaysians took to streets on Saturday, calling on Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to step down.
They protest against high living conditions costs and unpledged electoral promises as well as others.
Protesters, who concluded peacefully their protest, said reforms Anwar pledged since he came to office in 2022 have not been made so far.
Roughly 80,000 people took to the capital's streets at noon, according to police statistics, while opposition said there were about 200,000.
Wearing black shirts and carrying placards saying "Step down Anwar", the protesters accused the premier of failure to make tangible improvement in normal living of Malaysians.
However, the government announced robust economic indicators and the flow of foreign investments.
Demonstrators prepared a 100-reason list for the ouster of Ibrahim that include high living costs, nepotism, political interference into government partnerships and others. (end)
