Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Fire Contained In Shusha's Gala Deresi Area After Mine Explosions Reported

Fire Contained In Shusha's Gala Deresi Area After Mine Explosions Reported


2025-07-26 10:06:21
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Another wildfire broke out in the Gala Deresi area of Azerbaijan's Shusha district, Azernews reports.

Firefighting crews from the Ministry of Emergency Situations were quickly dispatched to the scene and successfully prevented the fire from spreading into nearby forested areas.

According to local sources, three landmine explosions were recorded in the affected zone during the incident.

The fire has since been extinguished and brought under control.

MENAFN26072025000195011045ID1109846111

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search