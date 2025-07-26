Fire Contained In Shusha's Gala Deresi Area After Mine Explosions Reported

MENAFN - AzerNews) Another wildfire broke out in the Gala Deresi area of Azerbaijan's Shusha district,reports.

Firefighting crews from the Ministry of Emergency Situations were quickly dispatched to the scene and successfully prevented the fire from spreading into nearby forested areas.

According to local sources, three landmine explosions were recorded in the affected zone during the incident.

The fire has since been extinguished and brought under control.