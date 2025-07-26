Enemy Struck Sumy With Drone For Fourth Time In Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the acting mayor of Sumy, Artem Kobzar, according to Ukrinform.

“Another UAV strike was recorded on a non-residential building. Information about the consequences is being clarified,” Kobzar wrote.

Later, the Sumy region police reported that law enforcement officers were working at the site of the enemy drone strike on an administrative building in Sumy.

“The police are working at the site of the enemy drone strike in the center of Sumy. Today, Russian troops launched another strike on the peaceful infrastructure of the city of Sumy. As a result of the strike, an administrative building was damaged and windows were broken in a neighboring apartment building. There were no reports of casualties,” the post said.

Police officers from the Sumy District Department quickly arrived at the scene, secured the area, blocked access to the potentially dangerous zone, and conducted an initial check for explosive devices.

Police investigators and bomb disposal experts are examining the scene, collecting evidence, recording the extent of the damage, and taking photos and videos.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that on Saturday, three Russian UAV s were spotted in Sumy , targeting civilian infrastructure.

Parts of Sumy and the surrounding area are without electricit as a result of the Russian strike.

Illustrative photo: unsplash