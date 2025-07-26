Enemy Struck Sumy With Drone For Fourth Time In Day
“Another UAV strike was recorded on a non-residential building. Information about the consequences is being clarified,” Kobzar wrote.
Later, the Sumy region police reported that law enforcement officers were working at the site of the enemy drone strike on an administrative building in Sumy.
“The police are working at the site of the enemy drone strike in the center of Sumy. Today, Russian troops launched another strike on the peaceful infrastructure of the city of Sumy. As a result of the strike, an administrative building was damaged and windows were broken in a neighboring apartment building. There were no reports of casualties,” the post said.
Police officers from the Sumy District Department quickly arrived at the scene, secured the area, blocked access to the potentially dangerous zone, and conducted an initial check for explosive devices.Read also: Man killed in Nikopol District following Russian artillery strike
Police investigators and bomb disposal experts are examining the scene, collecting evidence, recording the extent of the damage, and taking photos and videos.
Earlier, Ukrinform reported that on Saturday, three Russian UAV s were spotted in Sumy , targeting civilian infrastructure.
Parts of Sumy and the surrounding area are without electricit as a result of the Russian strike.
Illustrative photo: unsplash
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
CommentsNo comment