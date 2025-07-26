Lebanese Icon Ziad Rahbani Passes Away, Leaving Behind A Legacy Of Cultural Resistance, Innovation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: Lebanese artist Ziad Rahbani passed away today at the age of 69, following a prolific artistic journey that left a profound imprint on music and theater in the Arab world.

Rahbani began his career in the early 1970s with his acclaimed play "Sahriyyeh", quickly gaining recognition for his music and politically and socially critical theatrical productions. His plays were characterized by their satirical tone and direct treatment of issues such as war, class struggles, and corruption.

The son of legendary singer Fairuz and the late composer, playwright, and poet Assi Rahbani, Ziad Rahbani is considered one of the most influential innovators in Lebanese music and political satire theater.

He composed numerous songs for his mother Fairuz, including: Ana 'Indi Haneen, Al Bosta, 'Indi Thiqah Fik, Ba'tillak, Daaq Khilqi, Sallimli 'Alayh, Habbu Ba'don, Ya Jabal Al Sheikh, among many others.

Lebanese President General Joseph Aoun mourned the late artist, stating that Ziad Rahbani was not merely an artist; he was a comprehensive intellectual and cultural force, an awakened conscience and a rebellious voice against injustice.

The President added that he was a truthful mirror to the anguished and marginalized, writing the pain of the people and playing the chords of truth without compromise.

Through his purposeful theater and his music brimming with infinite creativity, from classical to jazz and Eastern influences, he delivered a unique artistic vision that opened new windows for Lebanese cultural expression and achieved global resonance.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, and a large number of cultural figures in Lebanon and across the Arab world also expressed condolences, mourning the passing of one of the region's most iconic voices.