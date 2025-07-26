100,000 Children In Gaza Face Imminent Risk Of Death Within Days

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: More than 100,000 children under the age of two - including 40,000 infants - are facing the imminent threat of mass death within days due to the complete lack of infant formula and nutritional supplements, as Israeli occupation forces continue to close border crossings and prevent the entry of even the most basic necessities.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Government Media Office in Gaza warned that the they are facing a looming and deliberate mass killing, carried out slowly against infants whose mothers have been forced to feed them water instead of baby formula for days, as a result of Israel's starvation and extermination policy.

The statement noted that hospitals and health centers in Gaza recorded a daily surge of hundreds of cases of acute and life-threatening malnutrition in recent days, with no capacity to respond due to near-total collapse of the health sector and absence of both medical and food supplies.

The statement called for immediate entry of baby formula and nutritional supplements into Gaza, reopening of border crossings, and an end to blockade on the Strip.

It urged urgent international action to stop this slow-moving massacre, warning that continued global silence is an explicit complicity in the genocide of children in Gaza.

The death toll from hunger in Gaza risen to 124, including 84 children, as a result of starvation, malnutrition, and lack of milk. Hospitals continue to receive cases of severe hunger and malnutrition around the clock, while some 900,000 children in Gaza are currently suffering from hunger - with 70,000 having already entered the malnutrition phase.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) earlier warned that child malnutrition among those under the age of five in Gaza doubled between March and June, due to the ongoing blockade imposed by Israeli forces.