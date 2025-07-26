SOUEAST Unveils New Chapter In Egypt, Strengthening African Market Presence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAIRO, July 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOUEAST launched four new models in Egypt, marking a significant expansion in the African market. The event, themed "Ease Your Life", was held at Cairo's iconic landmark – Alamain Boulevard North Square, showcasing the brand's commitment to elevating users' automotive consumption experience with innovative concepts.







SOUEAST: Reborn in 2024, expanding globally with urban-focused vehicles. With a presence in over 30 countries and regions, the automaker has established more than 144 sales and service networks worldwide. SOUEAST targets the urban premium market with its "6+2+1" product matrix: 6 urban SUVs; 2 urban sedans; 1 lifestyle pickup truck. Covering segments from B to D-class, the lineup includes both fuel and hybrid powertrains, with pure electric models planned for the future. This diversified portfolio ensures tailored solutions for diverse markets and customer needs.

The launch featured four new models: The flagship smart luxury SUV S09, urban intelligent C-segment SUV S07, urban stylish C-segment SUV S06 and compact urban SUV S05, covering almost all segments of the SUV market. These vehicles are designed to meet the diverse needs of drivers, offering a blend of style, comfort, and advanced technology. The S09, with its luxurious features and robust performance, is tailored for those seeking a premium driving experience. The S07 and S06, on the other hand, cater to the urban youth with their intelligent features and stylish designs. The S05, with its compact and agile body, is ideal for city commuters, providing versatile mobility for both urban roads and narrow alleys.

At the launch event, Andy Yuan, Assistant President of SOUEAST International, stated: "SOUEAST's vision is enabling more youth around the world to have an EASE urban mobility experience." He further emphasized SOUEAST Motor's strong confidence in the Egyptian market. According to the plan, SOUEAST and its partner will engage in comprehensive collaboration across market operations, customer service, branding, and channel development to deliver an integrated user experience. By 2025, SOUEAST aims to establish 15 sales outlets and 5 after-sales service centers in Egypt. Additionally, two new CKD models will be introduced between 2026 and 2027.

SOUEAST has recently entered North African markets, including Morocco and Libya. Its latest launch in Egypt marks a major breakthrough in the brand's strategic expansion across Africa. With this continued market growth, SOUEAST is poised to open a new chapter in its global development.

