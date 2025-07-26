A Spirited Honor: Beyond Distilling Company Named 2025 Best Of South Carolina Honorable Mention

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NORTH CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Beyond Distilling Company, a Charleston-based craft distillery known for its bold flavors and inclusive mission, has been named a 2025 Best of South Carolina Honorable Mention winner. The recognition highlights the company's unique blend of high-quality spirits and socially conscious values, setting it apart in a crowded field of contenders across the state.Founded by Tyler LaCorata, Ryan Sadis, and Kerianne Krause, Beyond Distilling Company has quickly become a standout in the region's craft beverage scene. The distillery produces small-batch bourbon, tropical gin, coconut-infused rum, and more, all while operating with a deep commitment to inclusion. The company partners with Be the Change Charleston, a local non-profit supporting individuals with disabilities and their families through employment and community-based programs. Beyond Distilling Company also supports the Beyond Employment Initiative, a non-profit working to eliminate barriers in employment for people with disabilities.“This award is a huge moment for our team,” says co-founder Kerianne Krause.“We started Beyond Distilling Company with the belief that making great spirits and building an inclusive workplace aren't mutually exclusive-and every bottle we produce proves that. It's about craft, but it's also about community.”Beyond Distilling Company's recognition comes as the company continues to grow its footprint in Charleston and beyond. With a focus on sustainable practices, intentional hiring, and quality-driven production, the team sees the award as both a celebration and a challenge to keep pushing forward. True to their slogan, they're Crafting Spirits, Creating Opportunities, one bottle-and job-at a time.For more information click here

