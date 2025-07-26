Crafting Excellence: Discovery Development Group Wins 2025 Best Of South Carolina Award

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MOUNT PLEASENT , SC, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Discovery Development Group, a leading custom home builder and renovation specialist based in Mount Pleasant, has been named a 2025 Best of South Carolina winner. Recognized for excellence in custom home design, historic restorations, and comprehensive renovation services, this award highlights the company's commitment to quality craftsmanship and client-focused project management in an increasingly competitive market.Since its founding, Discovery Development Group has built a reputation for combining deep technical expertise with a hands-on approach that ensures each project, whether a brand-new custom home or a careful restoration of Charleston's historic architecture, is completed with precision and care. Operating with a deliberate focus on a limited geographic area, the company's project managers maintain close proximity to job sites, allowing for responsive communication and consistent oversight-a factor that many clients cite as key to a smooth construction experience.James Schulze, founder and lead project manager, attributes their success to discipline and accountability.“Our team takes pride in guiding clients through every phase, ensuring that their vision is realized without surprises or delays,” he said.“This award is a reflection of the hard work our team puts in day after day. As we like to say: Dreams alone don't build homes-discipline, attention to detail, and accountability do.”Looking ahead, Discovery Development Group plans to continue refining its process and expanding its consulting and inspection services, helping clients make informed decisions in the complex world of custom homebuilding and renovation. The 2025 Best of South Carolina recognition not only celebrates past achievements but also underscores the company's ongoing dedication to excellence and client satisfaction in the Lowcountry region.For more information click here

Discovery Development Group

Discovery Development Group

+1 619-623-0625

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.