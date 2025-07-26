Starvation Victims Toll In Gaza Rises To 124.
Gaza: The number of deaths caused by starvation in the Gaza Strip has risen to 124, after five people, including two children, died of starvation and malnutrition in the past 24 hours.
Palestinian news agency (WAFA), citing medical sources, reported that 84 children are among the victims of the starvation policy perpetrated by the Israeli occupation forces in the Gaza Strip.
This follows the announcement of the death of an infant today and two infants yesterday, Friday, due to starvation, malnutrition, and a lack of milk.
This comes at a time when hospitals in the Gaza Strip are receiving numerous cases of malnutrition throughout the day. 900,000 children in Gaza are suffering from hunger, 70,000 of whom have entered the malnutrition stage.
It's worth noting that the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) had warned that malnutrition among children under the age of five doubled between March and June, as a result of the Israeli occupation forces' blockade of the Gaza Strip.
