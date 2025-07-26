'Sidra Lost Her Right To Live For Leaving Home': Jirga's Chilling Verdict In Pirwadhai Honour Killing

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Horrifying revelations have emerged in the alleged honour killing of 17-year-old Sidra in the Pirwadhai area of Rawalpindi, where she was murdered on the orders of a jirga and secretly buried with the help of a gravedigger and cemetery committee member.

The suspects not only concealed her death but also attempted to mislead authorities by registering a fake kidnapping case, reveals the preliminary report.

According to police sources, Sidra, wife of Zia-ur-Rehman, went missing from her home on July 11 following a domestic dispute. Zia-ur-Rehman, her father Arab Gul, and local trader Ismatullah, who are all relatives, suspected Sidra of having an affair with a boy named Usman from the same locality. When they went to Usman's home, neither he nor Sidra was found.

On the night of July 16, Ismatullah, Sidra's father, and brother tracked her down in Muzaffarabad, where they pleaded with her to return and held a jirga to decide her fate. Upon bringing her back to Rawalpindi, the jirga, led by Ismatullah, was held at 4 AM on July 17. The jirga ruled that Sidra had "lost her right to live" by leaving her home.

Acting on the jirga's decision, Sidra was allegedly suffocated to death using a pillow by her father, uncle-in-law, and brother inside a room. Women in the family performed the ritual washing of the body, while Ismatullah led her funeral prayers within the house. Her body was then quietly buried with the collusion of a local gravedigger and a cemetery committee member, who even erased all signs of the grave.

To cover their tracks, the suspects registered a false kidnapping FIR and later, fearing police action, tried to further complicate matters. On July 20, Ismatullah, his brother, and Sidra's husband submitted a complaint to the Rawalpindi CPO, alleging she had been abducted and married to Usman. They also filed a 22-A application in court, accusing the police of not registering their case.

These suspicious activities alerted the Rawalpindi police, who had already begun an investigation. Police checked fresh graves and cemetery records, ultimately arresting the gravedigger Irshad and the cemetery committee member at the scene. Their confessions unraveled the case.

The police have now taken multiple members of Sidra's in-laws and her parental family into custody and launched legal proceedings in what is being described as a brutal and calculated honour killing .