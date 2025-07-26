Russians Hit Building Of Sumy RMA
"Today, the enemy attacked Sumy with strike drones. One of the drones hit the city center – Independence Square. The building of the Sumy Regional State Administration was damaged. This is a targeted attack on a civilian facility. And, unfortunately, it is not the first," he said.
Preliminary reports indicate that there were no casualties or injuries. Rescue services are working at the site, and an investigation of the area is ongoing.Read also: Three Russian drones hit civilian infrastructure in Sumy
Earlier, the Sumy region police reported that a Russian drone had hit an administrative building in Sumy.
Four enemy drones were also reported to have hit the city of Sumy on July 26.
Illustrative photo
