Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russians Hit Building Of Sumy RMA

2025-07-26 09:05:41
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hrihorov, according to Ukrinform.

"Today, the enemy attacked Sumy with strike drones. One of the drones hit the city center – Independence Square. The building of the Sumy Regional State Administration was damaged. This is a targeted attack on a civilian facility. And, unfortunately, it is not the first," he said.

Preliminary reports indicate that there were no casualties or injuries. Rescue services are working at the site, and an investigation of the area is ongoing.

Read also: Three Russian drones hit civilian infrastructure in Sumy

Earlier, the Sumy region police reported that a Russian drone had hit an administrative building in Sumy.

Four enemy drones were also reported to have hit the city of Sumy on July 26.

Illustrative photo

