Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
100,000 Gaza Children Face Mass Death Due To Lack Of Milk


2025-07-26 09:04:22
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, July 26 (KUNA) -- The Government Media Office in Gaza warned on Saturday that more than 100,000 children in Gaza face the risk of mass death in an unprecedented and imminent humanitarian disaster.
More than 100,000 children aged around two, including 40,000 infants under one year old, face imminent mass death due to the complete lack of baby formula and nutritional supplements, the continued closure of crossings, and prevention of basic supplies, said the media office in a statement.
The mass killing perpetrated slowly against infants whose mothers have been feeding them water instead of baby formula for days due to policy of starvation and extermination pursued by the Israeli occupation forces, the statement added.
The death toll from famine and malnutrition has risen to 122, including 83 children. (end)
