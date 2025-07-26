Himachal Rains Wreak Havoc: Landslide Hits Kullu Village, IMD Issues Orange Alert In 4 Districts Till 29 July

MENAFN - Live Mint) Amid heavy rains lashing Himachal Pradesh , a landslide in Kullu's Duridhar village in Sainj Valley has forced the administration to evacuate inhabitants of 11 houses, PTI quoted an official as saying.

The report added that after the landslide on a hill behind Duridhar village, the administration has set up a transit camp to accommodate around 20 people.

| Mumbai on orange alert! IMD warns of heavy rains across Maharashtra

While speaking to reporters, Kullu Deputy Commissioner Tarul S Raveesh said, as quoted by PTI, "Our first priority was to save lives, which has been successfully done. They have been moved to a transit camp set up at the public works department's rest house. Technical assessment of the area will be done soon."

The hilly state in the northern region of India has been experiencing heavy rainfall for the past couple of days. Not only rain, but incidents of thunderstorms and cloudbursts have been reported from various places in the past few weeks after the onset of monsoon.

According to the authorities, a total of 222 roads, including one national highway, were closed for vehicular traffic on Friday, while 144 roads, including the Manali-Kotali road, were closed in Mandi district alone.

| Vaishno Devi landslide injures 4 pilgrims after heavy rains; IMD's forecast here

The State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) further added that due to the extreme weather conditions, around 36 power distribution transformers and 152 water supply schemes have also been affected.

Orange alert in 4 districts:

In the meantime, the India Meteorological Department has predicted very heavy rainfall over isolated places in Himachal Pradesh on 29 July, while isolated heavy rainfall is likely over the state during 27-30 July. The Met department also predicted moderate rainfall at many places accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning likely over the Western Himalayan region and some places over the plains during the next seven days.

| Massive traffic jam in parts of Delhi as heavy rains lash capital city

Also, on 29 July, the local weather department issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rains in isolated areas in four districts: Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, and Kullu.

Rainfall recorded:

On Friday, light to moderate rains were received at several places of the hilly state. According to the officials, aton Barrage received 33.2 mm rainfall, Palampur 33 mm, Mandi 26.4 mm, Kangra 21.1 mm, Poanta Sahib 20.8 mm, Kothi 18.6 mm, Bilapsur 15.4 mm, Guler 14.4 mm, Narkanda 13.5 mm, Kufri 13 mm, Bajura 9.5 mm, Dhaula Kuan 8.5 mm and Shimla 8.4 mm.

With agency inputs.