Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Piyush Goyal: India Will Get Due Credit For Kolhapuri Chappal's GI Design Globally


2025-07-26 09:00:42
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal highlights India's strong stance on protecting the Kolhapuri chappal, a Geographical Indication (GI) tagged product. Reacting swiftly when a global brand used the traditional design without permission, the Commerce Ministry ensured India's rightful recognition. Goyal emphasizes that with growing international interest, the Kolhapuri chappal's export potential could reach Rs 8,000-10,000 crores.

MENAFN26072025007385015968ID1109846017

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search