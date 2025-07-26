Piyush Goyal: India Will Get Due Credit For Kolhapuri Chappal's GI Design Globally

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal highlights India's strong stance on protecting the Kolhapuri chappal, a Geographical Indication (GI) tagged product. Reacting swiftly when a global brand used the traditional design without permission, the Commerce Ministry ensured India's rightful recognition. Goyal emphasizes that with growing international interest, the Kolhapuri chappal's export potential could reach Rs 8,000-10,000 crores.

