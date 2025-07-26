Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Greets 201 Working Women On Getting Interest-Free Loans

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday interacted with 201 working women in north Delhi's Burari area who received interest-free loans to help strengthen their businesses and improve livelihoods.

“Women's welfare is at the top of our agenda. We are working to ensure the economic upliftment of working women through various schemes on the ground,” said the Chief Minister, praising social organisations playing a vital role in improving lives while making invaluable contributions to nation-building.

The Burari event witnessed a grand reception for the Chief Minister, with the stretch from Burari Bypass to Swaroop Nagar adorned with decorations said a statement.

As she arrived, local residents showered her with flowers and raised slogans in support of the government.

Those present at the event included Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari, MLAs Ajay Mahawar and Rajkumar Bhatia, Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, and Leader of the House in the Municipal Corporation Pravesh Wahi.

Prominent social workers and community leaders such as Dayanand, Provincial Executive Member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Ravi Bansal, and Kiran Chopra were also present.

Earlier, the CM inaugurated new sewer lines in the TP, VP, LP and HD blocks of Pitampura, built at a cost of Rs 60 lakh. She also opened a newly constructed road between SP-1 and SP-65, developed with a budget of Rs 11 lakh.

CM Gupta said that tenders worth Rs 91 lakh for connecting other lanes in the SP and TP blocks are already in process. She emphasised that these works are being carried out in a planned way to ensure long-term benefits for residents.

She also launched the Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) pipeline project worth Rs 54 lakh in VP and FP blocks, as well as new RMC roads in JP and KP blocks costing Rs 35 lakh.

A specially designed play zone for children in JP Block, developed for Rs 6 lakh, was also opened. In addition, RMC roads worth Rs 1.35 crore are being built in JP, KP, MP and LP blocks, while a high-mast light has been installed in JD Block at a cost of Rs 2 lakh.

CM Rekha Gupta also announced the opening of 15 new 'Arogya Mandirs' to provide better primary healthcare in the constituency.

She added that the long-abandoned building near Max Hospital will soon be converted into a modern super-specialty hospital.

New water and sewer pipelines are also being laid in all blocks to address basic infrastructure needs before road construction begins.

During the visit, the Chief Minister also inspected the road-widening project from Prembari Bridge to Singalpur village and directed officials to complete it quickly.

She also laid the foundation stone for a new U-turn at NSP-Madhuban Chowk on Lala Jagat Narayan Marg, which will be built at a cost of Rs 40 lakh.