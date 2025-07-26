Rajasthan BJP Chief Madan Rathore Conferred With Sansad Ratna Award
The award recognises his exceptional parliamentary performance, dedication to public interest issues, and impactful legislative work.
Instituted by the renowned parliamentary research organisation Prime Point Foundation, the Sansad Ratna Award was launched by former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam. It honours the outstanding performance of Parliamentarians in strengthening the democratic framework of India.
Rathore has consistently demonstrated dedication through regular attendance, meaningful participation in debates, submission of parliamentary questions, and Public Interest Litigations (PILs). He has effectively raised key social and developmental issues, giving voice to the concerns of the common man at the national level.
The award ceremony was held at New Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi.
Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju presented the award in the presence of senior Members of Parliament, policy makers, social workers, and media representatives from across the country.
Expressing his gratitude, Rathore said, "This honour is a reflection of the trust placed in me by the people of the state. I remain committed to working for the public and national interest. The award inspires me to serve with even greater responsibility."
His recognition in the 'Overall Category for Rajya Sabha', a significant achievement and serves as a motivation for all public representatives striving to uphold the values of democracy. This year, a total of 17 Members of Parliament and two Parliamentary Committees have been selected for the Sansad Ratna Awards.
Pali MP P.P. Chaudhary was also conferred with the Sansad Ratna Award in New Delhi by Union Minister Rijiju.
Chaudhary said he was proud to get the Sansad Ratna Award for the third time.
Expressing gratitude, he said, "It further strengthens my resolve to uphold constitutional values and continue working tirelessly for public service."
