Ben Stokes Joins Elite All-Rounders Club With Century At Old Trafford
England captain reached the milestone in signature fashion, launching a splendid six early on Day 4, before crafting a gritty 141 that ended his two-year wait for a Test century, his last coming during the Ashes in July 2023.
Battling cramps on day 3, the 34-year-old briefly left the field but returned after Jamie Smith's dismissal to finish with a flourish, scoring his last 41 runs off just 34 balls with three towering sixes. As he walked off, the crowd rose to give him a standing ovation.
Stokes' knock, along with Joe Root's majestic 150 and fifties from openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley, powered England to a monumental 669 all out – their fifth-highest total in Tests and the second-highest against India after their 710/7 declared in Birmingham in 2011.
This was also England's highest innings total ever recorded at Old Trafford, surpassing the previous record of 627/9 declared against Australia in 1934.
The innings spanned 157 overs, leaving India's bowlers exhausted, with Jasprit Bumrah sending down 33 overs – his second-most in a single innings. Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers with 4/143 while Mohammed Siraj's sharp catch to dismiss Brydon Carse for 47 finally ended the onslaught.
Day 3 was rich with milestones for England. Joe Root climbed to second on the all-time Test run-scorers list, surpassing Rahul Dravid (13,288), Jacques Kallis (13,289) and Ricky Ponting (13,378). With 13,409 runs, he now trails only Sachin Tendulkar's monumental record of 15,921 runs.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment