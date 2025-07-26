Re: Traffic Alert- Rt 100 In Waitsfield

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Update: Northbound Vt Route 100 is back open but southbound remains closed between the given streets. Fire and Police are still investigating.





Vermont Route 100 between Airport Rd and Meadow Rd in Waitsfield is closed due to a severe motor vehicle crash w/ injuries.

There is no specific timeline for when the road will be reopened, but updates will be provided accordingly. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

