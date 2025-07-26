'Feel Sad Supporting Such Government': Chirag Paswan Slams Nitish Kumar-Led Govt Ahead Of Bihar Polls (WATCH)

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan on Saturday strongly criticised the Bihar government led by Nitish Kumar. He said he is deeply upset by the law-and-order situation and feels ashamed to be part of a government that is failing to keep its people safe.

'Crime is out of control in Bihar'

Union Minister Chirag Paswan said crimes like murder, robbery, kidnapping and rape are happening daily in Bihar. He claimed the administration has either become completely helpless or is secretly working with criminals.“The administration is completely submissive before the criminals,” he said, addressing media in Patna.

Paswan added,“I feel sad that I am supporting such a government here...The way murders, kidnappings, looting, robbery, rapes have taken place one after the other in Bihar and now it seems as if the administration is completely incapable of stopping these incidents. If it continues like this, then it will create a very frightening situation in our state. I also believe that these incidents are being carried out as a conspiracy to defame the government. But even then, the responsibility of controlling it lies with the administration. Either the administration is in collusion with it or the administration has become completely useless and now it is beyond their power to keep Bihar and Biharis safe. I request the Bihar government to take action on this matter in a timely manner...”

'I feel ashamed supporting this government'

Even though Paswan's LJP (RV) is part of the ruling NDA coalition, he did not hold back. He admitted that he feels ashamed to support a government under which the crime rate is increasing so badly.

"I request the Bihar government to take urgent action. I feel ashamed that I am supporting such a government, under which crime has gotten out of control," he said.

Paswan added that the government seems to have completely surrendered to criminals and that this could lead to a dangerous situation in the state.

Blames RJD and Congress for playing politics

Apart from criticising Nitish Kumar, Paswan also targeted the opposition, especially the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The RJD has been discussing a possible boycott of the assembly elections because of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls by the Election Commission.

“Let them boycott if they have the courage,” he said.

“RJD cannot contest elections alone. Even Congress doesn't have the courage. I did it in 2020 and they are only trying to create fear.”

Paswan's remarks came at a time when the INDIA bloc is alleging that the voter revision exercise will result in mass deletion of voters.

Chirag Paswan compares Bihar to Delhi, Mumbai; blames RJD for backwardness

While addressing a rally in Gaya today, Chirag Paswan questioned why Bihar still carries the tag of being underdeveloped.

"The rest of the country got independence 75 years ago, but Bihar has yet to see the kind of growth that cities like Delhi and Mumbai have achieved. Who is responsible for this?" he asked.

Paswan held the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and its 15-year rule responsible for Bihar's stagnation. He accused the party of dividing people along caste and communal lines for political gain.

Criticising the RJD's traditional Muslim-Yadav (M-Y) vote bank politics, he said, "Their M-Y equation has only divided the state and even households. Our M-Y is different, it stands for Mahilayein (women) and Yuva (youth). That is the real formula for Bihar's progress.”

Live: नव-संकल्प महासभा, गांधी मैदान, गया को संबोधित कर रहा हूं। युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) July 26, 2025

LJP (RV) to contest all 243 seats

Chirag Paswan has already announced that his party is preparing to contest all 243 seats in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. He also said that his party had a 100% strike rate in the recent Lok Sabha polls and he wants to repeat the performance at the state level.

He added that he has told his party members he is ready to return to Bihar full-time if it will help the party grow stronger before the elections.

(With ANI inputs)