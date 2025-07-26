Karnataka Rains: Red Alert Issued, Schools Shut, Relief Centres Set Up Across Coastal Districts

Bengaluru: Heavy rains have returned to several parts of Karnataka, prompting the Meteorological Department to issue a red alert for the coastal areas on Saturday. As a precautionary measure, schools and colleges have been closed. In Kumta and Honnavar taluks, 12 relief centres have been set up, sheltering 263 people.

In Mulki taluk, a moving car was struck by a falling tree due to strong winds and heavy rainfall. Fortunately, the father and daughter inside the vehicle escaped without injury. In Bantwal, Dakshina Kannada district, over a thousand areca nut trees were uprooted. The Linganamakki Dam in Shivamogga recorded a massive inflow of 40,000 cusecs of water in a single day. In some areas, house walls and cattle sheds collapsed, and electric poles were toppled in parts of Chikkamagaluru.

Heavy Rainfall Affects Several Districts

Several districts, including Uttara Kannada, Udupi, and Kodagu, are experiencing intense rainfall. Red alerts have been issued for these districts and certain taluks. Schools and colleges have been closed in affected areas. In Kodagu and Uttara Kannada, educational institutions were shut on Friday, July 26. Fishing activities have also been suspended in Udupi district.

Holiday Declared for Schools and Colleges in Kodagu

Kodagu district experienced heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds, leading to the closure of schools and colleges on Saturday, July 26. The holiday applies to Anganwadis, primary and high schools, and pre-university colleges. Falling trees have blocked roads in many places. Deputy Commissioner Venkat Raja announced the holiday as a safety measure.

Uttara Kannada District Also Announces Holiday

Heavy rains have disrupted normal life in Uttara Kannada district, where multiple relief centres have been established. All schools and colleges in seven taluks, Karwar, Ankola, Kumta, Honnavar, Bhatkal, Dandeli, and Joida, will remain closed on July 26. The closure includes Anganwadis, primary schools, high schools, and PU colleges. Authorities have evacuated people living near rivers, and there are growing concerns about potential landslides in the region. A total of six relief centres have been opened, including in Honnavar and Kumta.