Bengaluru Cybercrime Cops Book Facebook Page For Derogatory Post Targeting CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: The cybercrime wing of Bengaluru Police has registered a case against a Facebook page and several users following a social media post deemed derogatory towards Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The action was initiated suo motu after the post gained traction online.

Post Accused CM of Targeting Religious Groups

The controversial post was shared on the Facebook page titled 'True Secular' on July 21. Written in Kannada, it accused CM Siddaramaiah of repeatedly targeting religious institutions during his tenure. The post alleged that he took action against the Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt during his previous term, tried to divide the Lingayat community from Hinduism, and is now aiming at Dharmasthala.

Likes and Comments Included in FIR

Although the post had only 25 likes and five comments, authorities have listed both those who liked and commented on the post in the First Information Report (FIR). Police officials said some comments contained allegedly defamatory and inflammatory remarks aimed at the Chief Minister's leadership and decisions.

Case Registered Under IT Act and BNS

The post was discovered during routine social media monitoring on July 23 by Sub-Inspector Kubera, part of the cybercrime team attached to the Bengaluru Police Commissioner's office. Based on the findings, police filed a case under the Information Technology Act, 2000, and Section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with intentional and malicious acts intended to outrage religious sentiments.

Context: SIT Announcement and Political Fallout

This incident comes shortly after the Karnataka government announced a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe multiple allegations of sexual assault and murder in Dharmasthala. The move has stirred political debate and prompted heated commentary on social media platforms.