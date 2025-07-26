Gas-Saving Hack: Make One LPG Cylinder Last Up To 60 Days
The cost of LPG cylinders takes a big bite out of our budgets. While LPG provides a smoke-free cooking environment, its rising price impacts middle- and lower-income households. Some homemakers suggest techniques to make one cylinder last for two months. Sounds good, right? Yes, small changes can save up to 30% on LPG expenses.
A well-maintained burner prevents gas wastage. Check the flame weekly and remove any dust. A blue flame indicates a well-functioning burner. Red or yellow flames signify gas wastage.
Small pots on large burners waste gas. Use pots that cover the burner completely to prevent wastage and extend usage.
Avoid leaving the stove unattended. Cooking with lids on retains heat, reducing cooking time and gas usage by up to 20%.
Using them can save up to 40% on time and gas. Preparing ingredients beforehand also prevents unnecessary burner usage.
Using hot water, room-temperature ingredients, and pre-soaking lentils reduces cooking time and saves gas. Consider alternative cooking methods like solar cookers to maximize savings.
