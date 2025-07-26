Ziad Rahbani, Lebanon's Renowned Pianist And Composer, Dies At 69

MENAFN - Live Mint) Visionary Lebanese composer, playwright, pianist, and political provocateur Ziad Rahbani died on Saturday at the age of 69, AP quoted the state-run National News Agency as saying as saying.

The report was confirmed by a person close to Rahbani, however, cause of deat was not immediately clear.

Describing Ziad Rahbani a complete intellectual and cultural phenomenon, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun mourned Rahbani's death as a national loss.

He issued a statement and praised Rahbani as“a living conscience, a rebellious voice against injustice, and an honest mirror reflecting the suffering and marginalized.”

Joseph Aoun also highlighted Rahbani's fusion of classical, jazz and Oriental music“opened new windows for Lebanese cultural expression”.

“Ziad was a natural extension of the Rahbani family, which gave Lebanon much beauty and dignity,” the president added.

About Ziad Rahbani:

Ziad Rahbani was born in 1956 in Antelias, near Beirut and he was the eldest son of legendary Lebanese singer Fayrouz and late composer Assi Rahbani.

Since childhood, Rahbani showed signs of prodigious talent, composing his first musical work at just 17 years old.

Considered to among the most famous and esteemed performer in the Arab world, Rahbani's mother performed some of his compositions at her sellout concerts. She blended Lebanese folklore with Western syncopation and phrasing.

Rahbani was a composer of staggering range as he infused traditional Arabic melodies with jazz, funk and classical influences , creating a hybrid sound that became instantly recognizable.

His great composition include Ouverture 83, Bala Wala Chi (Without Anything), and Kifak Inta (How Are You).

In recent years, Rahbani has appeared less in the public eye, but his influence never waned, as younger generations rediscovered his plays online and sampled his music in protest movements.

He is survived by his mother, Fayrouz, now 90, his sister Reema and brother Hali.

