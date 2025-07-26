MENAFN - Pressat) If you're visiting Dorset this summer-or live locally and love supporting your community and a local charity - make time to experience one of Wimborne's true gems:, held everyat the Allendale Community Centre.

Wimborne Minster Market – A Summer Highlight for Dorset Visitors

More than just a market, Wimborne Minster Market is a celebration of local flavour, friendly faces, and community spirit. Nestled in the heart of Wimborne Minster, this lively weekly event spans two indoor halls and a vibrant outdoor area, offering:

. Fresh, fruit, vegetables and plants

. Free-range meats, fresh fish, artisan cheeses

. Baked goods, jams, chutneys, and honey

. Handmade jewellery, pottery, textiles, and crafts

. Vintage collectables, books, cards, and eco-friendly items

Whether you're hunting for gourmet treats, artisan gifts, or just a warm atmosphere, you'll find it here.

Rooted in Tradition, Growing with the Community

Wimborne Minster Market proudly continues Wimborne's legacy as a historic market town. After relocating to the Allendale Community Centre in 2021, the market has gone from strength to strength-offering a welcoming space for long-time stallholders and new local makers alike.

It's more than a shopping trip-it's a weekly tradition , where locals and visitors connect over quality products and shared stories.

Plan Your Visit

When: Every Friday, 8:00 am – 2:00 pm

Where: Allendale Community Centre, Wimborne Minster

Parking: Ample public parking adjacent to the Centre

Accessibility: Fully accessible for wheelchairs and pushchairs

Facilities: Toilets, seating, and an on-site café

Dog-Friendly: Well-behaved dogs on leads are welcome

Top Tips for Market Day

. Arrive early (8–10am) for the best produce and quieter browsing

. Bring cash-most stalls are card-friendly, but not all

. Enjoy a drink or snack at the café before or after shopping

. Explore the town and local sights such as The Minster, the Model Town, or the Museum of East Dorset

Why Visitors Love It

. Warm, community-led atmosphere

. High-quality, locally sourced goods

. A true slice of Dorset life

. Perfect for summer day trips and local tourism itineraries

Come for the produce, stay for the people-experience the charm of Wimborne every Friday at Minster Market.