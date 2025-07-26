403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Maldives, KFAED Eye Closer Coop.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 26 (KUNA) -- President of the Maldives Mohammad Moaz and Acting Director General of the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) Waleed Al-Bahar discussed on Saturday means of boosting collaboration and reviewed joint projects in a way that contributes to backing sustainable development efforts in the Maldives.
During the meeting held in the Maldives' capital, Male, Moaz expressed much gratitude and appreciation to Kuwait, lauding the fund's key role since its cooperation with his country in 1976, according to a statement by the fund.
The fund's contributions included establishing the Maldives' airport in Male, along with backing hospitals and drinking water projects, it stated.
The meeting came in coincidence with the Maldives' celebrations on the independence day, and the inauguration of the KFAED-funded airport expansion project in the capital, it noted. (end)
md
During the meeting held in the Maldives' capital, Male, Moaz expressed much gratitude and appreciation to Kuwait, lauding the fund's key role since its cooperation with his country in 1976, according to a statement by the fund.
The fund's contributions included establishing the Maldives' airport in Male, along with backing hospitals and drinking water projects, it stated.
The meeting came in coincidence with the Maldives' celebrations on the independence day, and the inauguration of the KFAED-funded airport expansion project in the capital, it noted. (end)
md
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment