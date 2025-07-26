Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Maldives, KFAED Eye Closer Coop.


2025-07-26 08:04:38
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 26 (KUNA) -- President of the Maldives Mohammad Moaz and Acting Director General of the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) Waleed Al-Bahar discussed on Saturday means of boosting collaboration and reviewed joint projects in a way that contributes to backing sustainable development efforts in the Maldives.
During the meeting held in the Maldives' capital, Male, Moaz expressed much gratitude and appreciation to Kuwait, lauding the fund's key role since its cooperation with his country in 1976, according to a statement by the fund.
The fund's contributions included establishing the Maldives' airport in Male, along with backing hospitals and drinking water projects, it stated.
The meeting came in coincidence with the Maldives' celebrations on the independence day, and the inauguration of the KFAED-funded airport expansion project in the capital, it noted. (end)
