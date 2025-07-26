Khushi Mukherjee On Being Compared To Uorfi Javed: 'I Have Never Copied Her'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 26 (IANS) Actress Khushi Mukherjee has opened up about being compared with Uorfi Javed. Responding in a calm manner, she revealed that she has never copied any of her style.

Clarifying her point further, Khushi revealed that she cuts her clothes from anywhere to make them unique-not to copy anyone.

She stated,“I have never copied actress Uorfi Javed in her style. I cut my clothes anywhere and everywhere to make them look unique. I don't do it for attention."

Khushi revealed that when she redesigns an outfit, it is because she sees something different in it.

"I want it to say something about me-not anyone else. I'll cut a sleeve, a collar, or even the entire bottom half of a dress if I feel like it. It's not rebellion. It's just how I make something my own," she added.

Talking about the constant comparison and zero credit, Khushi went on to share, "Being a woman in the spotlight often means being reduced to comparisons-especially when it comes to style."

Reflecting on the constant mentions of Uorfi's name alongside hers, Khushi said,“Uorfi has her own journey. I have mine."

“Why is it so hard to believe that two women can be creative without one copying the other?," she added.

Work-wise, Khushi will next be seen in the reality show“The Society,” hosted by comedian and actor Munawar Faruqui.

Spilling her excitement about being a part of the show, Khushi told IANS,“It's a really special feeling. I am very happy to be a part of this show and I truly can't wait for the audience to see me in a brand new avatar. The last few months, I have seen both the highs and lows of popularity. While some people have been there for me as a rock-solid support, a lot of people have done a lot to bring me down.”