Trump Regrets Withdrawal Of US Delegation From Gaza Peace Talks

2025-07-26 07:10:08
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, July 25 (KUNA) -- US President Donald J. Trump said the withdrawal of US mediators from the talks on truce in Gaza Strip was regrettable.
Speaking to reporters at the White House on Friday, he blamed the Palestinian movement Hamas for what he called lack of desire to reach a ceasefire-hostage release deal with Israel.
He recalled his earlier statement that the talks on release of the last 10 or 20 hostages would be the toughest.
President Trump made the comments one day after US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff stated that the Trump administration decided to bring home its team from the ceasefire talks in Doha, Qatar, for consultation. (end)
