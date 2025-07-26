18-Year-Old Girl Returns To Ukraine From Russia

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak.

According to him, the 18-year-old girl spent three years in Russia, where her family was forced to move from Mariupol in 2022. Despite everything, she continued her education at a Ukrainian school online and began planning her return even before reaching adulthood.

She recently crossed the border and is now safe in free Ukraine.

Yermak thanked the Save Ukraine team for their support and assistance in her rescue.“We are fulfilling the President's task of bringing back all Ukrainian children,” he added.

As reported by Ukrinform, another group of children has been brought back from the territories temporarily occupied by Russia as part of the Ukrainian President's Bring Kids Back UA initiative.

Illustrative photo: Bring Kids Back UA