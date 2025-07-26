403
Sigmund Freud Museum In Vienna..A Scientific Cultural Attraction
Photo feature by Abdulwahab Al-Qaid
VIENNA, July 26 (KUNA) -- Sigmund Freud Museum in Vienna has become a great scientific and cultural attraction for those interested in psychology.
The museum is in Freud's apartment, where his office is located. The museum of the founder of the school of psychological analysis was reopened in 2020 after major renovation.
The museum contains over 20,000 of Freud's letters to his friends, family, students, as well as famous letters to renowned physicist Albert Einstein.
The museum saw a record number of visitors in 2024, reaching 146,000, a rise of four percent compared to 2023. (end)
