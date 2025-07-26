Rajasthan School Roof Collapse: 5 Suspended After 7 Students Die, Cops Deployed As Tensions Prevail

MENAFN - Live Mint) After seven students lost their lives in school roof collapse in Jhalawar district of Rajasthan, a probe was launched into the matter and five officials of the State Education Department were suspended, reported news agency ANI.

Jhalawar Collector Ajay Singh Rathore said,“Yesterday around 7:45 to 8 am, we received information that the roof of one of the classrooms of the school had collapsed and students were buried in the debris. Students were rescued and hospitalised.”

“There were 7 casualties and the other 20 who were injured are recovering. They will soon be discharged... Primary investigation has begun and five people have been suspended. Committees have been formed and action will be taken against the culprits.”

The five Education Officials suspended are - Meena Garg, Javed Ahmed, Ramvilas, Kanhaiya Lal Sugan and Badrilal Lodha .

The Jhalawar collector further said that authorities have instructed the education department to give information about any dilapidated school building.

“We had already given instructions to teachers that if you fear any such thing, declare a leave on that day and report the matter to us. But yesterday, even after the incident occurred, the teachers kept saying that there was no such situation. They say that the roof collapsed because of rainwater accumulation,” the official added.

Jhalawar Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar stated that the government administration is ensuring that the injured children receive better treatment.

He said: "In yesterday's incident, 7 children lost their lives. Several children were injured and are undergoing treatment. The last rites of the deceased children were performed in the village... The administration is ensuring that the injured children receive better treatment..."

At least seven students were killed and several others were wounded after the roof of the Piplodi Primary School in Jhalawar district collapsed on Friday morning.

Tensions prevail in Jhalawar

Tension prevailed in Jhalawar district after the roof of a government primary school collapsed. Following the incident, agitated locals staged a protest and clashed with the police over the tragedy.

Additional police personnel were deployed in the area as villagers demanded a meeting with the administration.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Jhalawar, Harsh Raj Singh Khareda, said that authorities were engaged with local residents and the families of the victims.

"This was a big incident that the students had to endure. It was an unfortunate accident. The villagers demand a meeting with the administration. We have been deployed due to concerns over security. The Collector met the parents of the victim students at the incident site," DSP Khareda told ANI.