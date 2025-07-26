Rajasthan School Roof Collapse: 5 Suspended After 7 Students Die, Cops Deployed As Tensions Prevail
Jhalawar Collector Ajay Singh Rathore said,“Yesterday around 7:45 to 8 am, we received information that the roof of one of the classrooms of the school had collapsed and students were buried in the debris. Students were rescued and hospitalised.”Also Read | 17-year-old girl gang-raped in Rajasthan's Jhalawar, 9 held
“There were 7 casualties and the other 20 who were injured are recovering. They will soon be discharged... Primary investigation has begun and five people have been suspended. Committees have been formed and action will be taken against the culprits.”
The five Education Officials suspended are - Meena Garg, Javed Ahmed, Ramvilas, Kanhaiya Lal Sugan and Badrilal Lodha .
The Jhalawar collector further said that authorities have instructed the education department to give information about any dilapidated school building.
“We had already given instructions to teachers that if you fear any such thing, declare a leave on that day and report the matter to us. But yesterday, even after the incident occurred, the teachers kept saying that there was no such situation. They say that the roof collapsed because of rainwater accumulation,” the official added.Also Read | Two pilots killed as IAF Jaguar trainer aircraft crashes in Rajasthan's Churu
Jhalawar Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar stated that the government administration is ensuring that the injured children receive better treatment.
He said: "In yesterday's incident, 7 children lost their lives. Several children were injured and are undergoing treatment. The last rites of the deceased children were performed in the village... The administration is ensuring that the injured children receive better treatment..."
At least seven students were killed and several others were wounded after the roof of the Piplodi Primary School in Jhalawar district collapsed on Friday morning.Tensions prevail in Jhalawar
Tension prevailed in Jhalawar district after the roof of a government primary school collapsed. Following the incident, agitated locals staged a protest and clashed with the police over the tragedy.
Additional police personnel were deployed in the area as villagers demanded a meeting with the administration.
Deputy Superintendent of Police, Jhalawar, Harsh Raj Singh Khareda, said that authorities were engaged with local residents and the families of the victims.
"This was a big incident that the students had to endure. It was an unfortunate accident. The villagers demand a meeting with the administration. We have been deployed due to concerns over security. The Collector met the parents of the victim students at the incident site," DSP Khareda told ANI.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment