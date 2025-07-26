Indian Medical Devices Export Surged By 88Pc In Last Six Fiscal Years: Anupriya Patel
In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Patel shared that government schemes promoted domestic manufacturing of medical devices and propelled its rise as a sunrise sector.
"Over the last six financial years, the export of medical devices has increased by 88 per cent, from $2,138 million in FY2018-19 to $4,014 million in FY2024-25,” Patel said.
“India is exporting medical devices to over 170 countries,” she added.
The Minister noted that several high-end medical devices, such as Linear Accelerators (LINACs) and cobalt machines for cancer therapy, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT) scan, mammography and ultrasound machines for imaging, valves, occluders, drug-eluting stents, balloon catheters and defibrillators for heart conditions, ventilators for high-flow oxygen devices for breathing support, dialysis machines for kidney, and knee and hip implants are now being produced in India.
To promote domestic manufacturing of medical devices, the Department of Pharmaceuticals implemented PLI Scheme for Promoting Domestic Manufacturing of Medical Devices, Scheme for Promotion of Medical Devices Parks, and Scheme for Strengthening Medical Device Industry.
“Enabled by these schemes, the Indian medical device sector has emerged as a sunrise sector which is rapidly growing in global competitiveness,” Patel said.
In addition, Patel also highlighted various schemes implemented by the Centre that increased India's exports of drugs and pharmaceuticals by 92 per cent.
The exports rose from Rs 1,28,028 crore in FY2018-19 to Rs 2,45,962 crore in FY2024-25, Patel informed the Parliament.
The schemes include the Promotion of Research and Innovation in Pharma MedTech Sector (PRIP) scheme, the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Pharmaceuticals, the PLI Scheme for Bulk Drugs, Scheme for Promotion of Bulk Drug Parks, and Strengthening of Pharmaceutical Industry scheme.
