Kyrgyzstan FM Meets Qatar's Ambassador

2025-07-26 06:13:51
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Jeenbek Moldokanovich Kulubayev, met with His Excellency Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Kyrgyzstan Ali bin Jaber Al Marri.
The meeting dealt with discussing bilateral cooperation.

