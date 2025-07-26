403
Child Dies Of Malnutrition As Famine Death Toll Rises To 114 In Gaza
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A child has died of famine and malnutrition in Gaza, raising the death toll from starvation to 114.
Medical sources in Gaza reported Friday that cases of severe malnutrition and famine continue to flood hospitals. Around 900,000 children in Gaza are suffering from hunger, including 70,000 who have entered the stage of malnutrition.
The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) had previously warned that malnutrition among children under the age of five has doubled between March and June this year, as a result of the Israeli blockade on Gaza.
UNRWA's health centers and medical points conducted nearly 74,000 examinations during this period to screen children for malnutrition, identifying approximately 5,500 cases of severe acute malnutrition and more than 800 cases of extreme acute malnutrition.
The Israeli aggression on Gaza has continued since Oct. 7, 2023, amid an unprecedented humanitarian disaster that has reached the level of full-blown famine, especially among children, drawing mounting international condemnation and urgent appeals from UN agencies and human rights organizations.
