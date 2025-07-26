Egyptian Foreign Minister Delivers Al-Sisi Message To Mali's Goïta - Dailynewsegypt

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty met with Mali's leader, Assimi Goïta, in Bamako on Thursday, delivering a written message from President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi aimed at strengthening security and economic ties, the Egyptian foreign ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry said Abdelatty conveyed Sisi's greetings and stressed that the visit reflected Egypt's commitment to providing technical, logistical, and institutional support to Mali to help it achieve security and stability, given the country's pivotal role in its region.

The foreign minister highlighted the recent Egyptian-Malian Business Forum , noting that he was accompanied by a high-level delegation of 30 Egyptian business leaders from both public and private sectors. He said this reflected Egypt's interest in pushing economic, trade, and investment ties with Mali into“broader horizons,” particularly in infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, construction, energy, and mining.

The talks also covered security cooperation, with Abdelatty stressing Egypt's capacity-building efforts. He noted that more than 100 Malian officials had benefited from Egyptian training programmes this year, including a workshop in Bamako on post-conflict reconstruction organised by the Cairo International Center for Conflict Resolution, Peacekeeping and Peacebuilding.

Abdelatty also pointed to the key role of Cairo's Al-Azhar in countering extremist ideology through its religious envoys in Mali. The two officials also discussed regional issues, including the situation in the Sahel and Sahara region.

For his part, Mali's President Goïta asked Abdelatty to convey his greetings and appreciation to President Sisi, expressing his country's gratitude for Egypt's leading role in supporting the African continent and its firm support for stability and development in Mali, the statement said.