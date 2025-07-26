Vijay Deverakonda Opens Up On Love Life 'I Haven't Spend Much Time With....'
Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda recently talked about his emotional journey and how the focus on building relationships has come so newly to his life. He candidly confessed in a question-and-answer style interview for Cinema Vikatan that work took so much out of him that he couldn't spend enough time with his near and dear ones.
Speaking about his booming career growth over the last two or three years, Vijay said relationships are now above everything. "Over the last 2-3 years, I didn't spend enough time with my mom, dad, my girlfriend, and friends," he said. His words suggest a conscious decision to practically bind with people from his life after ignoring them for a long time because of career pressures and personal detours.
He further stated: "I have been growing up over the last 2 years. I have learned to live life also... Now... I make an effort to make time for my people."
These comments are made even more interesting by the fact that there has been speculation about his relationship with actress Rashmika Mandanna for quite some time. While he hasn't confirmed her identity publicly, he mentions he is in a relationship now and refers to its complications.
