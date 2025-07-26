Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-716 July 26 2025: Check Prize Money, Winning Ticket HERE

Karunya Lottery Results KR-716 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Karunya KR-716 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya lottery is "KR." The representation of the code includes the draw number. Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Let us take a look at the results of Karunya KR-716 on July 26:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

KC 954960 (KOLLAM)

Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000

KA 954960

KB 954960

KD 954960

KE 954960

KF 954960

KG 954960

KH 954960

KJ 954960

KK 954960

KL 954960

KM 954960

2nd Prize: Rs 25 lakh

KJ 409848 (WAYANAD)

3rd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

KJ 741983 (IRINJALAKUDA)

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0160 0248 1361 1906 3579 3662 4130 4655 4674 4952 5631 5992 6492 6814 6934 7529 7877 8079 8202 9751

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

1650 3010 3733 5521 7301 9417

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0037 0667 1278 1330 1659 1895 2321 2869 2878 2984 3633 4309 4573 4708 5015 5092 5249 5268 5474 5643 6390 7298 7485 7777 7819 7994 8266 8572 8739 8902

7th Prize: Rs 500

0221 0438 0615 0708 0805 0898 0991 1035 1063 1784 1892 2029 2071 2135 2503 2570 2597 2661 2713 2913 3095 3319 3390 3510 3600 3644 3719 3929 4170 4221 4281 4437 4473 4481 4712 4718 5004 5202 5299 5751 6063 6212 6530 6595 6612 6621 6708 6842 7049 7390 7417 7551 7625 8148 8253 8293 8375 8451 8453 8527 8899 8911 8924 8981 9078 9208 9329 9476 9492 9523 9536 9577 9597 9771 9784 9998

8th Prize: Rs 200

6661 6100 8755 6275 3122 1480 2096 0609 5339 4911 0250 5119 4658 2444 8436 4886 9744 6836 3367 3502 6099 3338 2546 1277 9830 4508 3770 9473 0089 6933 8013 3419 6673 7503 5761 9670 9409 1607 4292 2617 1051 6020 7568 6298 9102 9942 5020 2039 6567 3422 7851 8799 0679 9824 3802 5096 4410 1571 7606 0066 9050 4619 9233 5522 5405 5046 8782 1470 8699 5247 8986 2691...

9th Prize: Rs 100

TBA

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.