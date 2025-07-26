Smriti Irani Says She 'Watched' Ravi Shastri Hit 6 Sixes On TV, Netizens Fact-Check It

MENAFN - Live Mint) Actor-politician Smriti Irani claimed to have witnessed veteran cricketer Ravi Shastri hit six sixes in an over during the 1985 Ranji Trophy match on a neighbour's TV. But in a now-viral video, Shastri said that it was never telecast anywhere.

In an interview with Hindi news channel Aaj Tak, Smriti told the journalist that she was among the loudest cheerers who celebrated Shastri's 6 sixes“40 years ago”.

Pointing towards an old house across the street, she said,“The family who lived in that house owned a television. When Ravi Shastri hit 6 sixes, I was among those celebrating the loudest outside their window.”

“Arre deekho Shastri ne 6 chakke mare,” she said.

However, netizens were quick to point out the factual error, saying that the match wasn't broadcast anywhere.

“Smriti Irani has been caught lying in her interview. That match wasn't telecast on TV,” a social media user pointed out.

“Jab TV par broadcast hua hi tha match tab kya sapne me dekh kar gali me chilla rahi thi?” asked another user.

A user quipped:“Memory bhi WhatsApp forward jaisi ho gayi hai.. sab fake, lekin confident!”

“Smriti Irani's memory is like Indian TV serials, full of drama, plot twists, and absolutely no connection to reality,” slammed another user.

“Maybe she isn't aware, in those days BCCI used to pay durdarshan to telecast international matches. She is saying she has watched ranji on tv which channel it was by the way,” asked a user.

Moreover, videos of the veteran cricketer noting that there was no TV coverage, unlike Garry Sobers ' feat, began circulating online.

“I will give her benefit of doubt considering her 4 hours Yale degree. She might be confused with Shastri's Man of the Series win in Champions Trophy 1985. That was televised live and shown on DD News repeatedly,” a netizen said.

After a long political career, Smriti Irani is marking her return to TV as Tulsi Virani in Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.

This rebooted version of the hit show, which ran successfully from 2000 to 2008 and amassed a cult following, will air on Star Plus and Jio Hotstar from July 29.