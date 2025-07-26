Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Jharkhand: 4 Youths Drown In Seraikela-Kharsawan Dam While Bathing

Jharkhand: 4 Youths Drown In Seraikela-Kharsawan Dam While Bathing


2025-07-26 06:11:55
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Four youths drowned in a check dam in Seraikela-Kharsawan district of Jharkhand, while taking a bath on Saturday, July 26, PTI reported, citing police.

The incident occuring in the Daraikela panchayat area.

Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar Lunayat told PTI that the youths drowned after venturing into the deep waters of the check dam while bathing in the Daraikela nullah. The bodies were sent to Sadar Hospital here.

Another official identified the youths as Gaurav Mandal (18), Harivansh Das (20), Sunil Sao (20), and Manoj Sao (20).

All four individuals lived in Daraikela village within the Kharsawan police station jurisdiction.

(More to come.)

MENAFN26072025007365015876ID1109845718

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search