EQS-News: Branicks Group AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Disposal

Branicks Group AG: Sale of office building at Offenbacher Kaiserlei

25.07.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Branicks Group AG: Sale of office building at Offenbacher Kaiserlei Frankfurt am Main, 25 July 2025 Press release Branicks Group AG: Sale of office building at Offenbacher Kaiserlei Frankfurt, 25.07.2025 - Branicks Group AG (Branicks), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, is selling its majority stake in a building complex at Offenbacher Kaiserlei in the form as a club deal. The buyer is Select Alternative Investments ('Select'). The closing took place this week. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. The building complex at Berliner Strasse 300 a/b is located in Offenbach's Kaiserlei district, directly on the city limits of Frankfurt, with perfect connections to the A661 motorway and the S-Bahn and therefore easy access to the city centres of Frankfurt and Offenbach as well as Frankfurt Airport. The property has a fully let area of 14,000 sqm. It was built in 2019/2020 and has been part of the portfolio managed by Branicks since 2019 and 2023 respectively. About the About Branicks Group AG: Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is a leading German listed specialist for office and logistics real estate as well as renewable assets with over 25 years of experience in the real estate market and access to a broad investor network. Our basis is the national and regional real estate platform with nine offices in the ground in all major German markets (including VIB Vermögen AG). As of March 31, 2025, we managed properties with a market value of EUR 11.2 billion in the Commercial Portfolio and Institutional Business segments. The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimizing the value of our portfolio assets through active management and realizing gains from sales. In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment products that return attractive dividend yields. The shares of Branicks Group AG are listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange (WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4). The company is fully committed to sustainability and occupies top positions in ESG-relevant ratings such as Morningstar Sustainalytics and S&P Global CSA. The Branicks Group is also a signatory to the UN Global Compact and the UN PRI network. Properties in the Branicks portfolio have been awarded renowned sustainability certificates such as DGNB, LEED or BREEAM. For more details, go to

PR Contact Branicks Group AG: Stephan Heimbach Neue Mainzer Strasse 32-36 D-60311 Frankfurt am Main Phone +49 69 9454858-1569 ... IR Contact Branicks Group AG: Jasmin Dentz Neue Mainzer Strasse 32-36 D-60311 Frankfurt am Main Phone +49 69 9454858-1492 ...

25.07.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Branicks Group AG Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36 60311 Frankfurt am Main Germany Phone: +49 69 9454858-1492 Fax: +49 69 9454858-9399 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, DE000A12T648, DE000A2GSCV5, DE000A2NBZG9 WKN: A1X3XX, A12T64, A2GSCV, A2NBZG Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange EQS News ID: 2174472

End of News EQS News Service