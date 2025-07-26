Branicks Group AG: Sale Of Office Building At Offenbacher Kaiserlei
|
EQS-News: Branicks Group AG
/ Key word(s): Real Estate/Disposal
Branicks Group AG: Sale of office building at Offenbacher Kaiserlei
Frankfurt am Main, 25 July 2025
Press release
Branicks Group AG: Sale of office building at Offenbacher Kaiserlei
Frankfurt, 25.07.2025 - Branicks Group AG (Branicks), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, is selling its majority stake in a building complex at Offenbacher Kaiserlei in the form as a club deal. The buyer is Select Alternative Investments ('Select'). The closing took place this week. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.
The building complex at Berliner Strasse 300 a/b is located in Offenbach's Kaiserlei district, directly on the city limits of Frankfurt, with perfect connections to the A661 motorway and the S-Bahn and therefore easy access to the city centres of Frankfurt and Offenbach as well as Frankfurt Airport. The property has a fully let area of 14,000 sqm. It was built in 2019/2020 and has been part of the portfolio managed by Branicks since 2019 and 2023 respectively.
About the About Branicks Group AG:
Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is a leading German listed specialist for office and logistics real estate as well as renewable assets with over 25 years of experience in the real estate market and access to a broad investor network. Our basis is the national and regional real estate platform with nine offices in the ground in all major German markets (including VIB Vermögen AG). As of March 31, 2025, we managed properties with a market value of EUR 11.2 billion in the Commercial Portfolio and Institutional Business segments.
The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimizing the value of our portfolio assets through active management and realizing gains from sales.
In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment products that return attractive dividend yields.
The shares of Branicks Group AG are listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange (WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4).
The company is fully committed to sustainability and occupies top positions in ESG-relevant ratings such as Morningstar Sustainalytics and S&P Global CSA. The Branicks Group is also a signatory to the UN Global Compact and the UN PRI network. Properties in the Branicks portfolio have been awarded renowned sustainability certificates such as DGNB, LEED or BREEAM.
For more details, go to
PR Contact Branicks Group AG:
Stephan Heimbach
Neue Mainzer Strasse 32-36
D-60311 Frankfurt am Main
Phone +49 69 9454858-1569
...
IR Contact Branicks Group AG:
Jasmin Dentz
Neue Mainzer Strasse 32-36
D-60311 Frankfurt am Main
Phone +49 69 9454858-1492
...
25.07.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
CommentsNo comment