Rational AG: Continuity On The Executive Board Markus Paschmann Appointed To The Executive Board For Sales And Marketing For A Further Three Years. (News With Additional Features)

Rational AG: Continuity on the Executive Board Markus Paschmann appointed to the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing for a further three years. Landsberg am Lech, 25 July 2025 – The Supervisory Board of Rational AG has extended the contract with Mr. Markus Paschmann as Executive Board member for Sales and Marketing for a further three years until February 2029. Mr. Markus Paschmann has been a member of the Executive Board of Rational AG since December 2013 and was appointed Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board in February 2023. Walter Kurtz, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Rational AG, says: "We are pleased that we can continue the successful, long-standing cooperation with Mr. Paschmann. This underlines Rational 's business philosophy, which is geared towards consistency and sustainability, and the continuation of successful growth for the coming years." “I would like to thank the Supervisory Board for their trust and look forward to working with my colleagues to shape the further development of Rational and ensure that we continue to offer the greatest possible customer benefits with our innovative products and services and set standards in terms of customer satisfaction,” says Markus Paschmann. Contact: Rational Aktiengesellschaft Stefan Arnold / Head of Investor Relations

Editorial note: Rational is the global market and technology leader for innovative cooking systems in commercial food preparation. Its customer base ranges from restaurants and hotels through company canteens, hospitals, schools, universities, military facilities, prisons and retirement homes, quick service restaurants, party services, supermarkets, bakeries and takeaway outlets, down to butchers' shops, service stations and delivery services, including ghost kitchens, as they are known. According to company estimates, the worldwide market potential for combi-steamers is 4.8 million customers, of whom around 75 percent are still using traditional cooking equipment. With intelligent cooking systems – the iCombi, the iVario and the iHexagon – all these appliances can be replaced. Customers will in this way improve the quality of their food and save hard cash. In addition, Rational offers a large variety of services for its customers, such as accessories, care products, spare parts, training and technical services. Outcomes of the unique customer benefit philosophy are market leadership, growth, profitability and stability, which manifest in the following indicators for 2024: global market share of 50 percent, sales revenues of 1,194 million euros, EBIT of 314 million euros, EBIT margin of 26 percent, equity ratio of 78 percent.



