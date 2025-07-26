EQS-News: H2APEX Group SCA / Key word(s): Capital Increase

H2APEX Group SCA successfully completes capital increase with gross issue proceeds of approximately EUR 30 million

Issue of 13,793,274 new shares from authorised capital to institutional investors, excluding subscription rights

Gross issue proceeds of approximately EUR 30 million Objective: Financing of the purchase price for HH2E Werk Lubmin GmbH and further development of the existing hydrogen project in Lubmin Rostock-Laage, Grevenmacher (Grand Duchy of Luxembourg), 25 July 2025 – H2APEX Group SCA ("H2APEX", ISIN: LU0472835155), listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, has, as already announced in its ad hoc announcement on 23 April 2025, today increased its share capital by EUR 214,106.03 from EUR 564,384.91 to EUR 778,490.94 by partially utilising its authorised capital through the issuance of 13,793,274 new no-par value bearer shares with a pro rata share in the share capital of approximately EUR 0.02 per share. The new shares were placed at a price of EUR 2.20 per new share. The statutory subscription rights of shareholders were excluded in accordance with the authorisation provided for in the articles of association. The new shares were acquired by institutional investors in exchange for a cash contribution of EUR 10 million and by Active Ownership Fund SICAV SIF SCS ("AOC"), a shareholder of H2APEX, through the contribution of repayment and interest payment claims amounting to approximately EUR 20 million from AOC to H2APEX from a convertible loan granted by AOC to H2APEX on 23 April 2025 in the amount of EUR 20 million, as part of a private placement. These repayment and interest payment claims are canceled as a result of the contribution. The capital increase thus generates total gross issue proceeds of approximately EUR 30 million for H2APEX. The new shares are fully entitled to dividends from the date of issue. Part of the issue proceeds will be used to finance the purchase price for the recently acquired HH2E Werk Lubmin GmbH. In addition, the further development of the hydrogen project in Lubmin, which has been in place since 2022, will be financed and the financing requirements for the project will be secured until a final decision is made on possible cooperation with a strategic partner for this project. Peter Rößner, CEO of H2APEX : "We would like to thank our two main shareholders for their trust and long-term support. With the funds raised, we now have the opportunity to push ahead with our two projects in Lubmin and thus expand our own hydrogen production capacities. The timing is particularly favourable as we can take over market shares from competitors that are exiting the market. We are delighted that the hydrogen capacities we are providing are a key element in achieving the constitutional goal of climate neutrality by 2045." The new shares are expected to be admitted to trading on the regulated market and at the same time, to the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission requirements (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange at the beginning of August 2025. About H2APEX The operational core of H2APEX was founded in 2000 in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and has been fully dedicated to clean hydrogen production, storage, and distribution since 2012. As a pioneer in the field, H2APEX aims to establish itself as an internationally recognized developer and operator of hydrogen facilities. The company specializes in developing, constructing, selling, or operating green hydrogen plants with electrolysis capacities of up to 2 GW. These plants support the decarbonization of industrial value chains and the production of green hydrogen. They are used in industries such as steel, chemicals, and cement, as well as other energy-intensive sectors. Additionally, H2APEX provides infrastructure and logistics solutions, particularly for industrial applications in warehouses, ports, and production facilities. Investor contact: H2APEX

Nicole Steuer

Head of Marketing and Communication

Timmermannsstrat 2a

18055 Rostock

E-Mail: ...

Phone: +49 381 799902-324

Mobile: +49 175 657 14 65

IR AG Frederic Hilke, Johannes Kaiser

Investor Relations

Mittelstr. 12-14

50672 Cologne

E-Mail: ...

Phone: +49 221 9140 973



