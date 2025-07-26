Supervisory Board Of Siltronic AG Resolved Early Contract Extension For Dr. Michael Heckmeier As CEO And Claudia Schmitt As CFO
Munich, July 25, 2025 – At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Siltronic AG extended the Executive Board contract of CEO Dr. Michael Heckmeier, originally set to expire in May 2026, by another five years until May 5, 2031. Similarly, the contract of CFO Claudia Schmitt, previously due to end in June 2026, has been extended until June 30, 2031. With this decision, the Supervisory Board underscores its commitment to continuity and expresses strong confidence in the executive team, which has included Klaus Buchwald as COO since June 2024 alongside Dr. Heckmeier and Claudia Schmitt.
“Over the past two years, Michael Heckmeier and Claudia Schmitt have successfully advanced Siltronic AG and provided important impetus for its strategic direction,” said Dr. Tobias Ohler, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Siltronic AG.“Since taking office in May 2023, Michael Heckmeier has guided the company through a challenging environment for the wafer industry, strengthened Siltronic's position as a technology leader, and made the organization more efficient for the future. With her extensive financial expertise, Claudia Schmitt has shaped the financial management of the Group and has prudently steered Siltronic's financial stability following several years of substantial growth investments. The Executive Board team is navigating the current economic challenges with foresight and has strengthened the company's resilience through targeted cost and liquidity measures. I am very pleased to continue our trusted collaboration with this exceptionally well-coordinated team.”
Dr. Michael Heckmeier commented:“I am grateful to the Supervisory Board for the trust they have placed in me. Together with my Executive Board team and our highly motivated employees, we will continue to drive Siltronic AG's successful development – with a clear focus on preparing for the next phase of growth.” Claudia Schmitt added:“I too am very much looking forward to contributing to Siltronic AG's strong financial performance and value creation for another five years.”
Dr. Michael Heckmeier
Dr. Michael Heckmeier has served as CEO of Siltronic AG since May 2023. He studied mathematics and physics and earned a PhD in physics from the University of Konstanz. He began his career at Merck in 1998, holding various roles in the Liquid Crystals division, overseeing material development programs and the New Business department. In 2015, he took over the global Pigment & Cosmetics business unit and, from 2017, led the global Display Solutions business as Executive Vice President.
Claudia Schmitt
Claudia Schmitt has been CFO of Siltronic AG since June 2023. After completing a commercial apprenticeship, she earned a degree in business administration from Saarland University in Saarbrücken in 1998. She began her career in various controlling roles at Wacker Chemie AG before joining Siltronic AG in 2009, where she served as Corporate Vice President responsible for Controlling and Treasury.
Klaus Buchwald
Klaus Buchwald has been COO of Siltronic AG since June 2024. He holds degrees in mechanical engineering and industrial engineering. He spent over 21 years at Infineon, most recently as Senior Vice President Operations for the Green Industrial Power division and Executive Vice President Corporate Supply Chain. He also held leadership roles at Rohde & Schwarz and began his career at a renowned management consultancy.
