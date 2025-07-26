Cryptonewsbreaks Amber International (NASDAQ: AMBR) Becomes First Asia-Based Public Company With Stock On-Chain
This milestone affirms Amber's role as a first mover in institutional crypto finance. Aiming to make digital markets more open and accessible while offering crypto private wealth management services for global clients, Amber anticipates broadening its influence by expanding its service offerings and actively pursuing partnerships with other leading players in the crypto industry.
To view the announcement, visit
About Amber International Holding Ltd.
Amber International Holding Limited (NASDAQ: AMBR), operating under the brand name“Amber Premium”, is a leading provider of institutional crypto financial services and solutions. A subsidiary of Amber Group, Amber Premium delivers institutional-grade market access, execution infrastructure, and investment solutions to help institutions and high-net-worth individuals optimize their digital asset portfolios. The firm offers a regulated, scalable financial ecosystem powered by proprietary blockchain and financial technologies, AI-driven risk management, and quantitative algorithms across CeFi, DeFi, and OTC markets.
Learn more at
