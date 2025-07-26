Miningnewsbreaks Ucore Rare Metals Inc.'S (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) Rapidsx(TM) Core To Blueprint To Secure Rare Earth Independence

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Ucore Rare Metals (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) is positioned as a key player in a strategy to build a secure, independent rare earth supply chain in North America. Triggered by China's export restrictions on key elements, a potential blueprint includes diversifying rare earth sources, using modular refining with Ucore's RapidSX(TM) technology, anchoring refining with magnet-making hubs, establishing stockpiles and off-take agreements, and proving the chain with traceability and ESG standards. Ucore's RapidSX(TM) is central to reducing bottlenecks in chemical separation, helping to develop a resilient, transparent, and strategically independent supply chain.

Ucore is focused on rare- and critical-metal resources, extraction, beneficiation and separation technologies with the potential for production, growth and scalability. Ucore's vision and plan is to become a leading advanced technology company, providing best-in-class metal separation products and services to the mining and mineral extraction industry. Through strategic partnerships, this plan includes disrupting the People's Republic of China's control of the North American REE supply chain through the near-term development of a heavy and light rare-earth processing facility in the U.S. state of Louisiana, subsequent strategic metals complexes (“SMCs”) in Canada and Alaska and the longer-term development of Ucore's 100% controlled Bokan-Dotson Ridge Rare Heavy REE Project on Prince of Wales Island in Southeast Alaska, USA. For more information, visit the company's website at .

