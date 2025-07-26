Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Prime Minister Sends Congratulations To President Of Maldives

2025-07-26 06:02:10
Doha, Qatar: The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to the President of the Republic of Maldives HE Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, on the occasion of his country's independence day.

