Prime Minister Sends Congratulations To President Of Maldives

Doha, Qatar: The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to the President of the Republic of Maldives HE Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, on the occasion of his country's independence day.

