Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
THINK Ahead: Play It Again, Don - Trump's Tariff Tango

THINK Ahead: Play It Again, Don - Trump's Tariff Tango


2025-07-26 05:55:11

(MENAFN- ING) In this live webinar, which came just a day before the ECB's July meeting, economist James Smith sat down with Carsten Brzeski and Michiel Tukker to chat through their key calls for the eurozone and euro market rates – and, crucially, the risks that could prove them wrong.

MENAFN26072025000222011065ID1109845421

Author:James Smith, James Knightley, Bert Colijn, Adam Antoniak , Peter Virovacz, David Havrlant

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search