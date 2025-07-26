This PR Life: Kudu Communications' Anil Manji

MENAFN - PRovoke) This PR Life is a new series by PRovoke Media where we profile people in and around communications as an industry and find out more about what they do and what makes them tick. Today, we are chatting with Anil Manji, founder of Kudu Communications.Maji founded the agency early this year and trains communications professionals to handle the evolving demands of modern communications. He was previously a NHS strategic communications consultant and has also worked with London Sport and the Cabinet Office.



PRovoke Media: In a nutshell, how would you describe your role in comms to someone who has no idea what it entails?





Anil Manji (AM): I run Kudu Communications, which trains teams across the country to become world-class comms professionals. We bring together the best disciplines and frameworks from the UK Government, the NHS, agencies and charities to help comms teams drive greater impact in their work.



The most fun part is our story-driven training method – together with real case studies, we train comms and marketing principles through the Space Race, Greek mythology and even Disney classics. There's no better way to explain the difference between strategy and tactics than using the legend of the Trojan Horse.



PM: What is the highlight of your job that always puts a smile on your face?



AM : Anything that proves that starting my own business was the right decision. From a professional point of view, that means getting feedback from clients which says a comms framework or an AI platform I've trained them in has genuinely changed their way of working. From a personal point of view, that might mean finishing work a bit early to play tennis in the sun.



PM : Which country do you work in and what is it like working there?



AM : I live in London, and the beauty of my business is being able to work remotely, so you'll find me in a local bakery or taking phone calls while on a walk in the park. London is also home to some of the best comms teams in the world, so it's the perfect city for networking and learning.



PM: What's the first thing you do when you step into the office to kickstart your day?



AM : As an ex-Government comms professional, I'm still in the habit of reading Politico's daily Playbook newsletter. It's the perfect dose of Westminster gossip, policy updates, and a brilliant news round-up. Every public affairs and public sector comms pro worth their salt reads it.



PM : What are three must-have items in your work bag that you can't live without?



AM :My phone, but mainly to use my chess app to sneak in a game of chess after a long call. It's a great way to unwind and will help get my rating back up to 1250 (if you know, you know).



Eyedrops and hayfever tablets – remember folks, a lovely summer's day comes at a cost.



Literally anything to make items one and two seem less uncool. Shall we go with snake antivenom and a motorcycle helmet? Use your imagination.



PM : What's your go-to office lunch that never fails to brighten your day?



AM : Homemade chilli cheese paratha. A beautiful blend of my Indian heritage with my British need for obscene quantities of cheddar. Shout out to Mob Kitchen for the inspiration.



PM: What is it about comms that draws you in and keeps you passionate?



AM : Seeing an advert or other piece of comms that forces you to laugh or cry. Surely anything that can make you feel something so powerful in 60 seconds or less is nothing short of genius. Case in point, try watching this advert from Alzheimer's Research without tearing up.



PM: If you weren't in comms, what would you be doing?



AM : I'd be a passionate but not very good baker. I've recently started experimenting with more complex recipes, but each batch of croissants takes three whole days to make, costs twice as much as the local café, and is half as good.

PM: What's the first thing you do to unwind when you clock off for the day?



AM : I've signed up for a couple of triathlons this summer, so clocking off means getting straight onto the bike for a few laps of Regent's Park (and waving hello to the giraffes at London Zoo as I pass the north side of the park).