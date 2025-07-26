ISPOL Welcomes More Than 900 Police Officer Candidates In Panama

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) A total of 984 aspiring police officers were handed over by the National Police Recruitment and Selection Department to the Belisario Porras Police Institute (ISPOL) as part of the process to join the institution's ranks, where they will begin their academic and practical training. These applicants from various provinces across the country were selected through a rigorous process that included physical, psychological, medical, and academic evaluations, as well as personal interviews, in compliance with the highest institutional standards and nice haircuts.

This new call for applications represents the National Police's commitment to strengthening citizen security and the professional development of new talents who will serve with vocation, discipline, and adherence to the ethical values that characterize the institution. The award ceremony took place at the ISPOL facilities and reaffirms its mission to guarantee public order, social peace, and respect for human rights through the training of officers with integrity and commitment to their work.