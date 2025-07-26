403
Earthquake Shakes Indonesia’s West Papua
(MENAFN) A powerful tremor registering 6.0 in magnitude hit the West Papua area of Indonesia on Saturday, as per the nation’s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency.
The seismic event occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (around 6.2 miles) and was centered approximately 64 km (39.7 miles) from Sorong, the provincial capital, at 12:31 p.m. local time (0531GMT).
According to the German Centre for Georesearch (GEOFON), the earthquake had a strength of 5.9, while the US Geological Survey recorded it at 5.7.
There were “no immediate tsunami warning, reports of casualties or infrastructural damage.”
