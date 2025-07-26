England Take 186-Run Lead, End Day 3 At 544/7

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Manchester – Joe Root produced a batting masterclass on way to a milestone 38th hundred as England exploited a jaded Indian bowling attack to stamp their dominance on the fourth Test here on Friday.

At stumps on day four, England were 544 for seven, stretching their first innings lead to 186 runs.

Root made a sublime 150 off 248 balls while the other contributions came from Ben Stokes (77 batting off 134) and Ollie Pope (71 off 128), a day after the openers put a pedestrian looking Indian attack to sword.

It has been a long tour with another Test to go in a week's time but considering the body language of Indian pacers in the field on Friday, lasting the whole series would be a challenge.

The visitors have already been hit by a series of injuries with the latest one being X-factor cricketer Rishabh Pant's toe fracture.

Both Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj seemed to be bowling with a niggle while debutant Anshul Kamboj hit underwhelming speeds in the range 125-130 kmph. Even Bumrah, who usually bowls in the range of 140 kmph, clocked speeds in the lower 130s.

Having bowled just one over in the afternoon session, Bumrah was seen holding his ankle and even had to leave the field briefly.

In his 24th over, he managed to procure the wicket of Jamie Smith (9).

Siraj too seemed to be in discomfort like Bumrah, but he bowled with more intensity in the final session and was rewarded the wicket of Chris Woakes.

The lone positive for India was the performance of Washington Sundar who struck twice in the afternoon session after being questionably brought in as late as the 69th over.

Shardul Thakur was used for 11 overs, raising questions on the presence of three all-rounders in the team.

It would take a special effort from the Indians to bounce back and keep the series alive.

In the afternoon session, Root reached his 12th hundred against India as England extended their dominance over India, reaching 433 for four at tea.

Washington got the ball to drift and got rid of Pope (71 off 128) and Harry Brook (3 off 12) after lunch, providing a much needed relief for India following a wicketless morning session.

India employed spinners Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja from both ends despite taking the new ball. The move worked as Sundar had Pope caught at first slip before having Brook stumped as he could not connect on the charge.

Root chose to play on the backfoot when the spinners were in operation and used the reverse sweep effectively.

In the morning, the Indian bowlers did not pose enough threat for Root and Pope who steered England to 332 for two at lunch.