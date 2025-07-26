England Take 186-Run Lead, End Day 3 At 544/7
At stumps on day four, England were 544 for seven, stretching their first innings lead to 186 runs.
Root made a sublime 150 off 248 balls while the other contributions came from Ben Stokes (77 batting off 134) and Ollie Pope (71 off 128), a day after the openers put a pedestrian looking Indian attack to sword.
It has been a long tour with another Test to go in a week's time but considering the body language of Indian pacers in the field on Friday, lasting the whole series would be a challenge.
The visitors have already been hit by a series of injuries with the latest one being X-factor cricketer Rishabh Pant's toe fracture.Read Also Pant Rises To 6th, Bumrah Continues To Be Top-Ranked Test Bowler EVCL League Trials Begin At Doon School In Srinagar
Both Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj seemed to be bowling with a niggle while debutant Anshul Kamboj hit underwhelming speeds in the range 125-130 kmph. Even Bumrah, who usually bowls in the range of 140 kmph, clocked speeds in the lower 130s.
Having bowled just one over in the afternoon session, Bumrah was seen holding his ankle and even had to leave the field briefly.
In his 24th over, he managed to procure the wicket of Jamie Smith (9).
Siraj too seemed to be in discomfort like Bumrah, but he bowled with more intensity in the final session and was rewarded the wicket of Chris Woakes.
The lone positive for India was the performance of Washington Sundar who struck twice in the afternoon session after being questionably brought in as late as the 69th over.
Shardul Thakur was used for 11 overs, raising questions on the presence of three all-rounders in the team.
It would take a special effort from the Indians to bounce back and keep the series alive.
In the afternoon session, Root reached his 12th hundred against India as England extended their dominance over India, reaching 433 for four at tea.
Washington got the ball to drift and got rid of Pope (71 off 128) and Harry Brook (3 off 12) after lunch, providing a much needed relief for India following a wicketless morning session.
India employed spinners Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja from both ends despite taking the new ball. The move worked as Sundar had Pope caught at first slip before having Brook stumped as he could not connect on the charge.
Root chose to play on the backfoot when the spinners were in operation and used the reverse sweep effectively.
In the morning, the Indian bowlers did not pose enough threat for Root and Pope who steered England to 332 for two at lunch.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
CommentsNo comment